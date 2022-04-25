Joe Manganiello joins the cast of The Kill Room | Entertainment News

Joe Manganiello has been added to the cast of “The Kill Room”.

The 45-year-old actor has joined Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedy thriller.

The film will be directed by Nicol Paone and was written by Jonathan Jacobson. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York.

“The Kill Room” tells the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money laundering scheme inadvertently turns the killer into guarantees an avant-garde feeling. Thurman’s character is forced to play the art world against the underworld.

The project marks another collaboration between “Pulp Fiction” co-stars Jackson and Thurman after they recently appeared on stage at the Oscars as part of a reunion for Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing for their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures. The project will be on sale at the next Cannes market.

Joe also plays supervillain Slade Wilson/Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and revealed last year that plans were in place for a standalone movie starring the character.

He said: “You know all of that – all of these tracks (for the Deathstroke movie) were created.

“So you know it’s all there and I think it would be such a shame if the fans could never see that. I would go to my unhappy grave.”

A number of Deathstroke projects were scrapped, leading Joe to write his origin story for the character to give him a chance to feature in-universe.

He explained, “The studio was really taken with all the research I was doing. I was starting to build the character and coming up with ideas for him and I was building a story.

“I wanted Deathstroke to be human and grounded, so I started with, you know, he was in the US military.”