King Charles to Host COP27 Reception at Buckingham Palace | Entertainment News

King Charles will host a special pre-conference reception ahead of the COP27 summit in Egypt.

It was previously confirmed that the monarch will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, but it has now been revealed that he will bring together around 200 international business leaders, activists and politicians at the Buckingham Palace in London for an event to mark the end of the UK Presidency of COP26.

It will take place on November 4 – two days before COP27 kicks off on November 6.

Guests at the reception will include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – who has also confirmed he does not plan to attend COP27 – as well as COP26 President Alok Sharma and John Kerry who is the States Special Envoy united on climate change.

There had been speculation that King Charles would travel to the event in Egypt on his first official trip abroad since becoming monarch, as he has previously attended in his role as Prince of Wales and has even delivered one of the key speeches at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

However, Buckingham Palace later confirmed the King – who is a long-time campaigner on environmental issues – would not go.

In his address to the 2021 Glasgow conference, King Charles called for “a broad military-style campaign” to “mobilise the strength of the global private sector” to bring about the changes needed to save the planet.

He added: “I can only urge you, as the world’s decision makers, to find practical ways to overcome differences so that we can all get to work, together, to save this precious planet and save the future. threatened from our youth.”