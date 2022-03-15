Live Performance Restart Grant Scheme to help the entertainment sector

The Live Performance Restart Grant Scheme, which will offer venues, producers and promoters organizing events in the arts and cultural performance sector in 2022 the opportunity to apply for funding from the €15 million allocated to the sector, was hosted by the local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd.

epity O’Dowd encourages those who are suitable to apply.

O’Dowd said: “This is really positive news for the sector and I encourage everyone in the industry to apply for a scheme which will see grants of up to €100,000 awarded to eligible businesses.

“This is much-needed funding that will complement last year’s live performance support scheme, which provided 53,000 days of employment for artists, performers and crew and saw over €430,000 approved for Louth Projects in 2021.

O’Dowd added: ‘The live performance sector has been so severely restricted by Covid restrictions over the past two years, this specific program will aim to support the recovery of the sector in 2022. This will give artists the opportunity to produce and at the same time provide much needed employment opportunities in the sector.

The program will soon be open for applications through an online portal and details on how to apply for the program can be found here https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/d1d0c-live-performance-restart-grant- scheme-lprgs-guidelines/