Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2026, Increasing Consumer Spending on Virtual Concerts, Events and Others to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, September 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Metaverse in the entertainment market the size should increase by $28.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.55% over the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated and the degree of concentration will accelerate over the forecast period. Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., Tencent holdings ltd. and Tetavi Ltd. are among the major players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026

Rising consumer spending in virtual concerts, events and the like, emergence of VR games on the metaverse, improved experience of 3D and 4D cinemas will provide immense opportunities for growth.

However, privacy and security concerns regarding the metaverse, legal challenges associated with digital collectibles rights, and high cost of AR and VR devices will test the growth of market players. Request a free sample report.

To make the most of the opportunities, sellers in the market should focus more on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Metaverse in entertainment market segmentation

Metaverse in entertainment market scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Entertainment Metaverse Market report covers the following areas:

Metaverse in entertainment market size

Metaverse in entertainment market trends

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of online games by consumers as one of the main reasons for the metaverse in the entertainment market growth over the next few years. Buy a sample report.

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of about 25 vendors operating in the entertainment metaverse market including some of the vendors such as vendors. Backed by competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our Entertainment Metaverse market research reports are designed to provide entry assistance, customer profiling. and mergers and acquisitions as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download a free sample report.

Metaverse in the main highlights of the entertainment market

CAGR of the market over the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will help Metaverse in the entertainment market growth over the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse in the entertainment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse in the entertainment market

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis and Detailed Vendor Information

Complete details of the factors that will challenge the growth of Metaverse among the vendors in the entertainment market

Metaverse in the reach of the entertainment market Report cover Details Page number 120 base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum and CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market Growth 2022-2026 $28.92 billion Market structure Concentrate Annual growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa Successful market contribution North America at 33% Main consumer countries United States, Canada, China, United Kingdom and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, scope of consumer engagement Profiled companies Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Tetavi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth drivers and barriers, analysis of fast and slow growing segments, impact of COVID-19 and future consumer dynamics, and analysis of market conditions for the forecast period. Personalization area If our report does not include the data you are looking for, you can contact our analysts and customize the segments.

Contents :

1. Summary

2 Market landscape

3 Market sizing

4 Five forces analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End User

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic landscape

8 drivers, challenges and trends

9 Supplier Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

demand for infrastructure as a service (IaaS): the ongoing migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based services is impacting revenue for server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), even though the negative impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the hardware market. The biggest advantage of IaaS is that it allows businesses to scale their operations or introduce workflow innovations without having to invest substantially in storage and servers for the traditional hardware environment. on the site. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and network hardware.

