Metaverse in the entertainment market – 33% of growth will come from North America | Opportunities evolving with Aomen City and Epic Games Inc.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Metaverse in Entertainment Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., Tencent holdings ltd. and Tetavi Ltd., among others.

Cover: Main Drivers, Trends and Challenges; Product information and news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Landscape of vendors; COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

segments: Film production, music labels, OTT platforms, TV broadcasters and more

Geographies: North America, EuropeACPA, South Americaand the Middle East and Africa

the Metaverse in the entertainment market the size should increase by $28.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an acceleration 8.55% CAGR according to Technavio’s latest market report. 33% of market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are the main markets of the entertainment meta-universe in North America. The growth of the market in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and AME. The rapid convergence of the entertainment industry and the traction of gaming culture, along with the integration of gaming services into the service offerings of major entertainment brands and increased investment to create gaming experiences and more immersive entertainment, will facilitate the metaverse in the growth of the entertainment market in North America over the forecast period.

Overview of Suppliers-

the Metaverse in the entertainment market is concentrated, and vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on delivering products through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Latest drivers and trends driving the market-

Metaverse in the Entertainment Market Pilot:

The key factor driving the global metaverse in the entertainment market growth corresponds to increased consumer spending on virtual concerts, events and more .

The media and entertainment sector in India hit $19 billion in 2020, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation Organization (IBEF), and is expected to reach $25.9 billion by 2023.

The significant increase in the demand for virtual events along with the increase in the number of people attending concerts and events will further propel the industry forward.

Immersive technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality, for example, are evolving at a rapid pace and reaching around $128.36 billion in 2020, according to the UK Department for Culture, Digital, Media and Sport.

These factors will contribute to the growth of the market direction over the forecast period.

Metaverse Entertainment Market Trend:

Growing consumer adoption of online games is one of the major entertainment market trends metaverse which is expected to positively impact the industry during the forecast period.

Metaverse provides an immersive visual experience that supports emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and 3D visualization.

According to KPMG research, online gaming will reach 510 million people by the end of 2022, up from 360 million in 2020.

People are drawn to the metaverse because the game continues to exist after players have finished their session.

Growing use of advanced gaming technologies, changing consumer entertainment choices, and rising income levels will further support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Metaverse in the reach of the entertainment market Report cover Details Page number 120 base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum and CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market Growth 2022-2026 $28.92 billion Market structure Concentrate Annual growth (%) 7.41 Successful market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, scope of consumer engagement Profiled companies Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Tetavi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis, Market Growth Drivers and Barriers, Fast and Slow Growing Segment Analysis, COVID 19 Impact and Future Consumer Dynamics, Market Condition Analysis for the Forecast Period. Personalization area If our report does not include the data you are looking for, you can contact our analysts and customize the segments.

Contents:

1. Summary

2 Market landscape

3 Market sizing

4 Five forces analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End User

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic landscape

8 drivers, challenges and trends

9 Supplier landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

demand for infrastructure as a service (IaaS): the ongoing migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based services is impacting revenue for server original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), even though the negative impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the hardware market. The greatest benefit of IaaS is that it allows businesses to scale operations or introduce workflow innovations without having to invest substantially in storage and servers for the traditional hardware environment. on the site. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and network hardware.

