New Jersey arts and entertainment news, features and event insights.

NEW | FEATURES | PREVIEWS | EVENTS

originally published: 08/16/2022

(HOLMDEL, NJ) /PRNewswire/ — The Experiential Sourcing Company., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that delivers high-profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Haunt O’Ween NJ will land in New Jersey this Halloween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30 through October 31, 2022 at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to enjoy over 200,000 square feet of the spookiest, spookiest and most authentic Halloween environments in the entire country. Southern Cal’s state-of-the-art event has chosen New Jersey to begin its national expansion.

All Hallows Eve, by its very nature and origin, has always been communal – bringing people together for the shared escapade of turning fear into pleasure. Although the last two years have put a stop to that, Haunt O’Ween’s epic concept is one of the first in the country to feature the entire vacation in one place – in a very large and unique format.

Comprised of nine distinctive and fully immersive worlds, Haunt O’Ween NJ allows guests to venture across the expansive grounds with thousands of photo ops, over 25 live character performers for them to engage and interact with, face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, dancing, and more. Plus, there’s no time limit, so guests are welcome to stay for hours and enjoy all the gruesome mayhem.

Specialty attractions include: Dance Domes in Beyond The Grave Rave, rides, games and an inordinate amount of candy. Organizers spent nearly $1,000,000 on candy, all to trick and delight attendees. Plus, live music, waterfalls, and pumpkin carving will also delight New Jersey guests this year.

Advertise with New Jersey Stage for $50-$100 per month, click here for more info

“We’ve worked very hard this year to deliver the nation’s largest and most magical Halloween experience for all ages. Over 200,000 square feet of immersive theming awash with interactivity, all built on ‘Halloween: candy, pumpkins, costumes and spooky fun,” said Jasen Smith, Founder and Director of Experience Experiential Supply. “We look forward to welcoming thousands of families to the Southern Cal area this year and of New Jersey in our massive creation. Be sure to bring your sweet tooth this year!”

Experiential Supply was born into the entertainment industry, delivering large-scale experiences for movie studios in Hollywood. From themed interactive screenings to multimillion-dollar micro-theme parks to promote theatrical releases, the events were always free and promotional in nature. Once the pandemic hit, the company began creating its own experiences – Haunt O’ Ween was born in October 2020. The original experience was designed as a drive-thru in the Los Angeles area to ensure that children can always trick or treat. Cars were driven from house to house (built by the company) and candy was literally thrown into their cars. Similar events designed in Southern California are their Christmas Wonderland and Sugar Rush – a candy-inspired Wonka-like world.

In 2021, Haunt O’ Ween morphed into an in-person format, focusing on the engaging nature of Halloween and immersing guests in a myriad of activities. Over 100,000 attendees received over 3,000,000 candies. Bringing the event to New Jersey in 2022 is part of its plan to provide that kind of full immersion for Halloween fans around the world.

“It’s about families having a safe and incredibly fun place to enjoy the holidays and there’s nothing quite like it.” adds Smith.

There will be plenty of food and drink available so families can enjoy a full evening. Past sponsors include FX – What We Do in The Shadows, Warner Bros. Pictures The Witches, KiwiCo, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, Malibu Wines and The Addams Family 2.

Haunt O’Ween NJ is brought to you by Experiential Supply and Fever, two experts in their fields. The two teams have partnered to curate this production, bringing decades of industry experience as they continue to conquer and elevate the immersive space together. With its forward-thinking concept and constant innovation, Haunt O’Ween will continue to become a national phenomenon.

Tickets start at $40. Tickets can be purchased at www.hauntoween.com .

Experiential offer is an award-winning company that the Hollywood film industry turns to when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for big-budget films like IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and Moreover!

Fever is the world’s leading live entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities every week, with a mission to democratize access to real-life culture and entertainment. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, ranging from immersive exhibits, interactive theater experiences, festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while enabling creators to have data and technology to create and scale experiences across the globe.