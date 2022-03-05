Pattaya’s struggling entertainment sector calls for later closing hours

Entertainment officials in Pattaya say the tourism economy would improve if the closing time for places serving alcohol was 1 a.m. instead of the current 11 p.m.

The secretary of the Pattaya Association of Entertainment Venue Operators told the Bangkok Post that many pubs, bars and karaoke parlors have delayed reopening as restaurants because they believe the 11 p.m. closing time will prevent them from realizing benefits.

The secretary said business operators must immediately hold talks to plan ways to attract tourists as some neighboring countries have scrapped quarantine requirements to attract tourists. He said that in Thailand, tourists from Europe and the United States are returning and venues on the central walking street should be ready to reopen as restaurants to welcome them again.

He also noted that Russian tourists are also returning, but this source is now practically closed.

This news comes a week after Pattaya’s public relations department ‘requested’ that people not hold parties or gatherings with more than 50 people. Pattaya also postponed a music festival last month after 1,250 new Covid-19 infections hit Chon Buri province.

The entertainment secretary told the Bangkok Post that he hopes the tourism sector recovers soon and tourism businesses can resume operations in April. He said extending closing hours to 1 a.m. should help with that.

THE SOURCE: Bangkok Post