Ranveer Singh on North-South Cinema Comparisons: There’s No Competition

Commenting on the phenomenon of the growing popularity of southern films in Bollywood-ruled North India, Ranveer Singh says he doesn’t see it as a ‘them versus us’ debate.

The actor said that the creative field is a subjective medium and the concept of competition should not exist there.

“I don’t do a versus in the arts. For me, there are areas in life where the versus is fundamental for competition. I’m very interested in areas like sports for example. I don’t I don’t subscribe to this notion of opposition or competition with each other.

“I fiercely protect my integrity as an artist and art falls into the domain of subjectivity. There is no competition. I do not compete with my co-actors, whether with the artists of other films. I can only appreciate other artists. I never really considered it ‘them and us’. We’re all part of Indian cinema,” Singh told PTI.

What is fundamental to India is its diversity, of which he is “most proud”, said the actor.

“Even when I cross the seven seas and meet all these personalities and give them context on who I am, what I do and where I come from, one of the first things I never fail to mention is the most wonderful thing about my country is how diverse it is, in terms of demography, geography, languages, cultures, cuisines… It is this aspect of my country that, according to me, is definitive of my country and of which I am extremely proud. So, we are all part of Indian cinema”, he added.

The actor said he had recently watched pan-Indian films such as “Pushpa” and “RRR” and was delighted by the “spectacular value” of these films.

“I really enjoyed watching them. I laughed and clapped. More power for all of us who are part of Indian cinema.”

Singh said he was delighted with the record-breaking success of these films as they help the exhibition industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, regain its footing.

“I’m thrilled that these films are doing the kind of number they are because as a champion of Indian cinema, I would love to see the theatrical experience and exhibition sector rebound and that’s what is happening. It’s something to be very happy and proud of. I consider them my brothers and I’m very proud of the work they’ve done. They make films that audiences love and flock to see . I’m really happy about that,” he added. .

The 36-year-old, who is slated to star in the Hindi adaptation of Tamil blockbuster ‘Anniyan’ with Shankar, said as an artist and film professional, you have to take your hat off to being a filmmaker in such movies.

“The technical craftsmanship is so superior, the storytelling is top notch. If you’re a true artist and a sincere professional and have a certain degree of objectivity, you can see that these are great movies. When someone a do good, I’ll be the first to stand up and cheer them on for it.”

Singh is eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, directed by Divyang Thakkar, which hits theaters on Friday.

A production of Yash Raj Films, the film also stars famed actor Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.