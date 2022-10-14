Regional Inflight Entertainment Market Outlook, Challenges

Inflight Entertainment Market Research Report: Insights by Platform (Narrowbody Aircraft, Widebody Aircraft and Business Jets), Product Type (Hardware and Connectivity and Communication), Technology (Air- Ground and Satellite Technology), Service Type (Video Display Systems, Data Connectivity, Flight Tracking and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America) Forecast until 2030

Overview of the in-flight entertainment market

The in-flight entertainment market is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The term “in-flight entertainment” refers to entertainment intended to attract potential customers during their journey and enhance their experience. It includes entertainment such as movies, video games, e-books, and other forms of media. On-board connectivity is becoming increasingly important in aircraft due to technological developments in satellite and air-to-ground networks. One of the key trends influencing the inflight entertainment business is increasing aircraft deliveries and passenger volume.

Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5808

Many technological advancements have had a significant impact on the airline industry over the past decade. With today’s technology, flying isn’t just about getting people from point A to point B; it can also be a fun experience that meets passenger needs. The use of personal devices for in-flight entertainment has increased in recent years. IATA’s Global Passenger Survey indicates that nearly half of North Asian passengers prefer using their own devices over in-built technology to view digital content. Passengers and airlines prefer personal devices to in-flight entertainment display systems.

Market segment

The inflight entertainment market has been divided into platform, product type, technology, service type, and region. Narrow-body, wide-body and business jets. The narrow-body aircraft category is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the projection period. The increase in the number of low-cost carriers is one of the major factors expected to fuel the expansion of the in-flight entertainment market.

The market has been divided into two categories based on product type: hardware and connection and communication. The hardware segment is expected to be the largest during the review period. Tangible components connected to IFEC systems, such as monitors, switch panels, and other items, make up most of the hardware portion of the IFE market.

The market has been segmented on the basis of technology into satellite technology and air-to-ground technology. It is expected that the air-to-ground technology segment will be the largest during the projected period. Gogo and Smart Sky Networks are the main providers of ATG services in the United States, where it is most common to use air-to-ground communications (ATG) technology. To transmit the signals to the antennas of an aircraft, ATG uses a network of mobile towers with a base on the ground.

Regional analysis

The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America based on region. Because there are many prominent in-flight entertainment providers in the region, including Global Eagle, Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Gogo, sophisticated technologies are available to provide in-flight solutions on various platforms; North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Europe is the second largest market due to increased aircraft deliveries and air travel to countries such as Germany, France and Spain. The in-flight entertainment market is growing fastest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Industry News

The APAC aviation entertainment industry is set to grow in the coming year.

The in-flight entertainment market will benefit from the increased demand for efficient MRO solutions.

Access the full report @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/in-flight-entertainment-market-5808

Contact:

Future of Market Research®

99 Hudson Street, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10013

the United States of America

Call:

+1 628 258 0071 (USA)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our clients to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Research in Continuous Feeding (CFR) and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team has the overriding goal of providing our clients with the highest quality market research and intelligence services. Our market research by components, applications, logistics and market players for global, regional and country market segments enables our customers to see more, know more and do more which helps to answer to all their most important questions.

This press release was published on openPR.