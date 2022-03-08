Report on the landscape of the media and entertainment market to share the key aspects of the industry with forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, Mar 08 2022 05:51:23 / Comserve Inc. / — Media and Entertainment market landscape with top country data, industry analysis, size, share, revenue, significant players, developing technologies, trends and forecasts

Market overview

The media and entertainment market landscape is expected to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The rapid evolution of technology has transformed the media and entertainment industry, along with the integration of new disruptors to drive profitable growth across the industry.

– The emergence of social media is disrupting the industry and traditional industry players are turning to digital platforms, thereby increasing their digital media advertising spend through which the industry benefits significantly from digital tools and platforms facilitating thus efficient production and distribution, and consumption of content revolutionizing market growth.

– With the emergence of digital behavior, subscription models are playing a pivotal role in monetizing the digital platform with evolving technologies, creating opportunities for companies in the media and entertainment industry to achieve greater operational efficiency.

– In addition, smartphone penetration as well as low data tariff, as well as investments in original and regional digital content, are some of the enabling factors for digital access and content supply, respectively, to drive online consumption in the media and entertainment industry.

Get the inside scoop with the sample report- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-84223

Report scope

As consumers become increasingly digital, their media and entertainment consumption and purchasing habits have also shifted from multitasking while watching TV to accessing information through multiple devices. This brings both challenges and opportunities around the distribution and consumption of print and digital content for businesses in this sector. User experience and its engagement with the media industry remains the main business objective while investing in this sector. The industry is dominated by the broadcasting sector where television programs and advertisements are the main sources of revenue.

Main market trends

The streaming media sector is gaining momentum due to the emergence of OTT media in the online platform

– In the recent past, several virtual distributors of live multi-channel video programming (MVPD) have launched several offers with a combination of live networks and on-demand content.

– With consumers of all age groups streaming more content than ever before, there is an ongoing dynamic shift from traditional pay-TV to subscription-based pay video streaming services, alongside the growth in the number of smartphones and tablets.

– The growing popularity of high quality videos in terms of clarity is expected to drive the demand for better media streaming services. In addition, the focus of OTT service providers such as Netflix and Amazon on providing 3D movies as well as the growing popularity of 4K UHD content will be the main growth of global media and entertainment content, thus positively influencing the market growth.

North America will register the largest growth region during the forecast period

– The media and entertainment industry in North America is the largest growing industry which includes motion pictures, television programs and commercials, streaming content, music and audio recordings, broadcasting, radio, book publishing, as well as the evolving social media presence in the region.

– Integration of new OTT services on already existing subscription streaming devices among US households is expected to boost the media and entertainment sector in the region. For example, Comcast announced in the summer of 2018 the addition of Amazon Prime Video to the online content available through its service, improving the application of OTT media, which already includes streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Pandora.

– Additionally, according to US media measurement and analytics firm comScore, Netflix captures 74% of total US household OTT penetration, followed by Youtube with 54% and Amazon with 33% penetration. Such a large deployment of OTT services in the region is expected to drive demand from the video and entertainment industry.

Request for Sample PDF Copy:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-84223

Competitive landscape

The media and entertainment market landscape is highly competitive and consists of some of the major players in the industry. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with advances in emerging network technology (5G) in OTT services, new players are increasing their presence in the market, thereby expanding their business footprint in emerging economies.

– October 2019 – HarperCollins Publishers has acquired worldwide rights to Back, the first-ever memoir written by Tiger Woods, one of history’s most famous and accomplished athletes. The deal was brokered by Editor-in-Chief Shannon Welch at HarperOne and Judith Curr, President and Publisher, HarperOne Group.

– May 2019 – The Walt Disney Company and Comcast Corporation announced that Disney would assume full operational control of Hulu, effective immediately, in exchange for Disney and Comcast entering into a sale/purchase agreement regarding the 33% stake from NBCUniversal in Hulu.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Assumptions of the study

1.2 Scope of the study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Need for Fast Internet Connectivity with Ultra-Low Latency for OTT Media

4.2.2 Growing Application of Multimedia Services in Emerging Economies

4.3 Market Constraints

4.3.1 Negative statistics due to regulatory risks and technological changes

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of new entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers/consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Access the full report here: Media and entertainment market

The dynamic nature of the business environment in today’s global economy increases the need among business professionals to update themselves with current market situations. To meet these needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various professionals in different verticals, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and telecommunications, chemicals and advanced materials, goods consumption and food, energy and electricity, manufacturing and construction, industry. automation and equipment and agriculture and related activities, among others.

For more information please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post office Report on the landscape of the media and entertainment market to share the key aspects of the industry with forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.