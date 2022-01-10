Sir Michael Caine auctioning off precious goods | Entertainment News

Sir Michael Caine sells precious memorabilia from his career.

The veteran actor and his wife Shakira are auctioning off movie posters, props and artwork at London’s Bonhams auction house in March as the couple relocate.

Michael, 88, said: “It’s going to be quite difficult to part with so many precious parts of my life and career, but now is the right time to move on.

“I hope these memories give their new owners as much pleasure as they gave us.”

Items for sale include two distinctive pairs of Caine bezels and a Rolex wristwatch which is expected to sell for up to £ 12,000.

A director’s chair from the 1971 film “Get Carter”, in which Michael starred, is also expected to sell for over £ 1,000, while posters for his 1960s films “Alfie” and “Zulu” will go under the hammer. .

The lot also includes some impressive artwork, with Mark Chagall’s painting ‘The Lovers’ valued at around £ 50,000 and a piece by LS Lowry could go up to £ 18,000.

A portrait of Caine by Lincoln Townley will also be sold, with the proceeds of the painting going to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Charlie Thomas, Director of In-House Sales and Iconic Collections at Bonhams, said: “Sir Michael Caine is an international film legend and a national treasure here in the UK.

“I know that the sale of the Sir Michael Caine collection will generate great interest among collectors and moviegoers.”

Michael recently attributed his good health to his fishy diet as a child and added that having rations during WWII had been beneficial for his diet.

The “Italian Job” star recalled, “My memory of the food is this, my dad was a porter at the Billingsgate Fish Market and he was a big gamer, so he never bought a steak because it was too expensive but he used to bite a lot of fish.

“So for 15 years I ate fish, every kind of fish you can imagine and later realized that it was a very healthy thing.

“Another accidentally healthy thing for me was WWII, you couldn’t get sugar, you couldn’t get any of those drinks that you have now with all that sugar in it. “