States with the most electric vehicles | Entertainment News

Few announcements have shaken the auto industry as hard as General Motors’ notice of intent to exclusively produce electric vehicles by 2035 and Ford Motor Company’s $30 billion investment in vehicle development. electrical. The latter has so far resulted in the release of an all-electric F-150 and a Mustang, the automaker’s two best-selling models. Of course, other automakers have dived into the EV pool, including Chevrolet, Volvo, Porsche, Mazda, and Mercedes Benz, and it looks like Tesla has set a gold standard for vehicle development and commercialization. electric.

CoPilot has ranked each state (and Washington D.C.) by the number of registered electric vehicles as a percentage of the total number of registered private and commercial vehicles to provide a quick snapshot of where the country stands on electric vehicle adoption, using the data from the Department of Energy and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Ties have been broken at the thousandth of a percentage which, for brevity, is not shown. Data for charging stations and charging ports comes from a report on alternative fuel stations published by BTS. The US Department of Energy also maintains a live map of all AFS locations nationwide. It should be noted that the reported number of ports per 100 electric vehicles is not necessarily inversely related to the overall amount of electric vehicles in a given state, but rather to the number of freeway miles crossing the state or the number of “alternative fuel corridors” established. .”

While Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar Tesla ‘experiment’ has undoubtedly forced the auto industry to rethink the public’s appetite for electric vehicles, it’s the push of the big players that has the potential to change an industry forever. Just 30 years ago, the industry dismissed investing in electric vehicles as an allowance given to an unruly child so that he wouldn’t ask for something more expensive.

In its December 2021 sales report, Ford showed a 121.1% increase in total electric vehicle sales year-over-year. Not only does this mark the best electric vehicle sales in the company’s history, but it’s also growing 36% faster than the entire segment, meaning that Ford, the nation’s largest automaker, has already begun to dominate this sector. The Mustang Mach-E has become second only to Tesla’s Model Y in total EV sales, and the F-150 continues to be America’s best-selling truck (which it has been for over 40 years). Orders for the F-150 Lightning EV far exceeded expectations. Ford not only predicts that 40% of its global sales will be electric by 2030, but has recently invested heavily in battery manufacturing, production and recycling. It is more than clear that an irreversible revolution in car making and car ownership is now upon us.

On a larger scale, global electric vehicle sales reached 6.6 million in 2021, more than tripling from the previous year. This number is impressive in itself, but becomes staggering when you consider that in 2012, only around 130,000 electric vehicles were sold worldwide. There are now around 16 million EVs on the road, and if sales trends unfold as expected, that number is set to grow significantly higher. When it does, of course, the other side of the equation will be a decline in gas-powered vehicle sales.

The need for a nationwide network of charging stations to enable travel across the country has arisen alongside the expansion of electric vehicle ownership. At best, the longest range a current electric vehicle can get on a single charge is 520 miles, but the Lucid Air Dream Edition also comes with a price tag of $170,000. The Tesla Model S, one of the most popular electric vehicles on the market, can go 400 miles on a charge, which is no small feat. But without the right kind of charging infrastructure, it still won’t get you from the Rockies to an East Coast vacation spot, let alone through a state as large as Texas (where, by the way, the truck the most popular is the F-150).

In its December 2021 action plan, the Biden-Harris administration laid out its strategy to “put [the country] on the path to a convenient and equitable network of 500,000 chargers and making electric vehicles available to all Americans for local and long-distance commuting. This strategy includes a $5 billion investment in the national electric vehicle charging network and an additional $2.5 billion to be made available through a grant program to ensure states’ ability to support charging in rural areas and access to charging in disadvantaged communities.

Keep reading to learn about the state of electric vehicle adoption across the country.