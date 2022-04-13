Streaming has kept California entertainment jobs afloat during pandemic, study finds

Although the performance of California’s entertainment and digital media sector fell 3.3% in pandemic-torn 2020, it remains one of the most robust areas of the state’s creative economy, employing nearly one million workers statewide, according to the Otis 2022 from the Otis College of Art and Design. College report on the creative economy.

The fine and performing arts have lost the most ground, going from one of the fastest growing sectors among California’s creative occupations before the pandemic to the biggest decline in employment during the pandemic. Its workforce has shrunk 19% due to economic shutdowns, accounting for just 76,000 jobs statewide in 2020.

The report, released Wednesday by the school, is an annual study examining California’s creative economy that takes into account changes in overall economic activity that involves the creative industries, including architecture, film production, post-production, fine arts and museums, as well as toys and fashion design.

Despite pandemic production disruptions and movie theater closures, digital entertainment and media still employed nearly one million workers (981,100 statewide), mostly concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Greater Los Angeles area. the Bay. A pivot towards digital content and streaming in these industries has helped keep the sector stable, according to the report.

Other report highlights:

• The overall impact of the downturn on creative economy sectors was significantly less intense and long-lasting than the financial crash and recession of 2007

• Of the five industry groups studied, architecture and related services was the most stable sector in the face of the economic disruption of the pandemic. Employment fell by just 2.2% between 2019 and 2020, while jobs in the industry stood at 226,000.

• Entertainment and digital media performance fell 3.3% in 2020, largely due to production disruptions and theater closures, but remains California’s robust sector and employed nearly one million workers (981,000) statewide, largely concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Bay Area. The focus on streaming and industry pivots to digital content helped keep the industry stable during the pandemic year.

• Supply chain issues, inflation, labor shortages and disruptions caused by global events like the war in Ukraine will have an ongoing impact on the creative economy.

Adam Fowler, founding partner of CVL Economics, which produced the report in conjunction with Otis, said in an email:

“Fifteen years ago, Otis College’s report on the creative economy started a conversation that grounded the arts, culture, and creative work in the broader context of the American and Californian economies… Without the vision of ‘Otis College to be a thought leader in this area. space, I think the political landscape for arts and culture in California would be very different.

“JThe value of the report’s analysis proved prescient because its early years were characterized by austerity policies after the Great Recession. Far too often, arts and culture were seen as unnecessary when states and localities were faced with declining tax revenues and the need to balance their budgets. Fortunately, that is changing. Today, the report continues its tradition of clearly presenting the value of the creative economy and highlighting the ways in which a healthy economy and regulation IInfrastructure must adapt to the global competition California will face over the next decade.