Strengthen Bollywood; we know you can do it-Entertainment News, Firstpost

#BoycottBollywood is just a passing phase? Let’s be positive and talk about the four hits Bollywood has given us this year and not just the box office failures of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

#BoycottBollywood is just a passing phase. It is a nuisance and creates negative publicity. It is agenda driven and louder than reality and creates hype around Bollywood and does not necessarily reflect real people’s feelings for the industry. It’s just a narrative that is constructed to slander Bollywood. Nobody really hates Bollywood.

The attack is here, but trade experts believe that this #BoycottBollywood movement does not really affect business. A boycott campaign cannot derail a film. It may have an effect, but it doesn’t stop moviegoers from watching their favorite stars. Trollers talk about gravity Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan made at the box office. Isn’t it time to also talk about Bollywood’s box office hits this year, like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and The Return of Villain Ek.

In recent years, Twitter has become really powerful in trying to break the careers of Bollywood actors and it has become a playground for fights, trolls, prank calls and all nasty things. Recently, according to reports, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays the film’s protagonist liger, responded to the trend and said, “Shouldn’t we be working? We worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our films? Should we sit in houses? »

The year 2022, with the opening of cinemas and the official end of the pandemic, we thought Bollywood would return to its glorious pre-pandemic days. Hatred for Bollywood and love for Sushant Sight Rajput was so high that SSR’s death led to the systematic demise of many of our favorite stars. Especially the most powerful Khans in the industry were attacked like never before. Despite the tough #BoycottBollywood trend escalating every day, we still have hope that Bollywood will soon regain its former glory.

According to media reports, actor Suniel Shetty has broken his silence on current social media boycott trends and why #BoycottBollywood has impacted some of the recently released movies. During the event, he answered several questions posed by the media. During the event, speaking about the boycott trend, he said, “We also did a lot of good work. However, people might not be happy with the kind of topics that movies cover these days, and that’s why we’re going through such a tough time. Hopefully this will be taken into account. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing, but now we continually see people not coming to the movies and I can’t put my finger on why and what’s going on. ”

