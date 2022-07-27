Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaara Trailer Now Available-Entertainment News, Firstpost

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film ‘Dobaara’ directed by Anurag Kashyap has been released.

Dobaaraa, the long-awaited new-age mystery has launched its trailer these days. The film will be released in theaters on August 19, 2022. The Taapsee Pannu star is now able to entertain us in cinemas after screening at numerous film galas including the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaara is a new-age mystery that brings together Taapsee Pannu with an impressive cast of the most productive directors, actors and makers. Just like the name of the movie, Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor strikes in outstanding staff of Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu and Sunir Kheterpal after Badla, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati after Thapad.

Homicide is at the center of the film. Plus, apparently the movie will feature time travel. According to critics, the film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Miraj. The film also features two storms. In the same way, the connection between the 2 incidents that occur between them can be more effective in our mind after watching the film. The trailer looks very interesting. Those who noticed Miraj will be made aware of the plot, which may reduce the suspense of this story for them. However, those who haven’t noticed will likely be waiting for a suspenseful mystery.

Dobaara is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures’ new wing, Cult Movies, which tells gripping, cutting-edge, genre-bending stories. look Dobaara August 19, 2022 at cinemas near you.