The global entertainment metaverse market is expected to grow by $28.92 billion during the period 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026 Analyst is monitoring the Metaverse in Entertainment Market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.92 Billion during the period 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

55% over the forecast period. Our Entertainment Market Metaverse report provides holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer spending on virtual concerts, events and the like, the emergence of VR games on the metaverse, and the improved experience of 3D and 4D cinemas.

The metaverse in entertainment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscape.

The entertainment market metaverse is segmented as follows:

Per end user

• Film production

• Music Labels

• OTT platforms

• TV broadcasters

• Others

By geographical landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing consumer adoption of online games as one of the major reasons for the growth of the entertainment market metaverse over the next few years. Moreover, the increasing personal disposable income of consumers and the increasing adoption of advanced VR devices and blockchain will drive a large demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources by analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metaverse in the entertainment market covers the following areas:

• Metaverse in entertainment market sizing

• Metaverse in entertainment market forecasts

• Metavers in entertainment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their position in the market, and in line with that, this report provides detailed analysis of several leading Metaverse in Entertainment market vendors including Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Tetavi Ltd. In addition, the entertainment market analysis report metaverse includes information on upcoming trends. and challenges that will influence the growth of the market. It’s about helping businesses strategize and take advantage of all the growth opportunities ahead.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including contributions from key industry participants. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of major vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources through analysis of key parameters such as profit, price, competition and specials. It presents various facets of the market by identifying the major industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable and the result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a comprehensive competitive landscape and in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

