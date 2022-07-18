Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 82

Bhupinder Singh died around 7:45 p.m. due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19.

Legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died of suspected colon cancer and complications from COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, his wife Mitali Singh said.

He was 82 years old.

Singh was best known for songs such as ‘Duniya Yaar Na Chhute Waterfall‘ (“Dharam Kanta“), ‘Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman‘ (“Sitara”), which he sang with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Dil Dhoonda Hai‘ (“Mausam“), ‘Naam Gum Jayega‘ (“Kinara“).

“He was admitted to hospital eight to ten days ago because he had an infection in his urine. After tests, he tested positive for COVID-19. He died around 7:45 p.m. due to a suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19,” Mitali Singh, also a well-known singer, told PTI.

The couple have a son.

During his five-decade career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, has worked with the biggest names in the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri among others. .

Singer & Guitarist #BhupinderSingh The demise of is a great loss for the film industry, especially for the music world.

Sincere condolences to his wife #Mitalee Jim and the whole family.

We will always remember through his songs.

ॐ शान्ति!

🙏 pic.twitter.com/ocKrf6viDQ —Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 18, 2022

What a wonderful artist and a warm person! Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Bhupinder ji today. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace #BhupinderSingh pic.twitter.com/7XtuqlKwqv — Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) July 18, 2022

The couple sang many popular songs, including ‘Make Diwane Shahar Mein‘, ‘Naam Gum Jayega‘, ‘Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal‘ and ‘Ek Akela is Shehar Mein’ among others.

(PTI)

