Vikrant Rona opens to 35 crore worldwide-Entertainment News, Firstpost

“Vikrant Rona” by Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez receives a massive 35 crore opening worldwide.

Since the release of his first poster, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona made headlines, and now that it does, the film’s box office performance is skyrocketing! There’s no denying why the movie had such a massive 35 crore worldwide opening!

At present, Vikrant Rona is the topic of conversation within the sector. Vikrant RonaKichcha Sudeepa’s trance and on-screen magic amaze audiences. The VFX effect in Vikrant Rona was created by over 800 artists, making the film a visual marvel. The cinematography has been expertly done by Anup Bhandari, and audiences are impressed with it.

Fans are in love with Vikrant Rona‘the magic number’Ra Ra Rakkamma‘ with the hot and scorching Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Suddepa. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma‘ receives love from all sides.

Vikrant Rona was released worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his Shalini Artss production, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

