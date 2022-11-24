What Stars Love About Hallmark Holiday Movies (VIDEO) | Entertainment News

It’s that time of year that holiday movies take over Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”), and we love it. We’re not the only ones, as TV Insider learned when we recently caught up with the movie stars on the red carpet for the star-studded kickoff of Hallmark Media’s “Countdown to Christmas.”

“I think we all know by now that Hallmark is about Christmas, it’s about connection,” Nadine Ellis (The vacation bottom) says in the video above. And, like Ashley Williams (Five more minutes: times like these) note, it allowed people to find a connection, to feel “unified” during the pandemic, “a real time of isolation”.

And those movies include stories that everyone can enjoy, like The holiday keeperby Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa share. “We love telling stories on Hallmark Channel, especially LGBTQ+ Christmas stories, because just like Hallmark Channel is for everyone, Christmas is for everyone, and these stories are for everyone,” Bennett says. Their film is “joyful, fun, [and] sincere,” adds Krissa.

For Andrew Walker (A Maple Valley Christmas, Three Magi and a Baby), “it’s therapy for me to work on it, and I think it’s the same for the people who watch it.” Victor Webster (A Christmas Cookie Disaster) echoes that sentiment, “With everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to be able to sit down as a family and watch something where you know there’s going to be a happy ending.”

Taylor Cole (long lost christmas) points out, “the promise of a happy ending, I think, is exactly what people need in this world.”

So many stars have commented on how much Hallmark feels like a family, both on and off screen.

“Hallmark is one of the most amazing families I’ve ever seen in this industry, but also in any industry,” says Erin Cahill (Christmas stories for bedtime). Niall Matter (When I think of Christmas) agrees, explaining, “It’s the people who keep us coming back. Everyone here is just a very nice, kind, nice person and they care about you.

Alexa PenaVega (Christmas on order) sums it up nicely with “Hallmark just feels right. It’s familiar and feels like family.

Watch the video above to learn more about the stars of the Hallmark family.

More titles: